Speaking to BBC Sport, Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has confirmed the club’s desire to bring Reading youngster Jokull Andresson back next season.

The young goalkeeper initially joined on an emergency loan deal in October before returning to the Grecians last month.

Andresson arrived at St James’ Park for a second stint following the departure of Lewis Ward, who left to link up with League One side Portsmouth.

Since joining Exeter City, Icelandic youngster Andresson has put in a host of impressive performances. The 19-year-old has become a popular figure among fans and now, a positive update has emerged regarding the club’s stance on a potential return.

Speaking to BBC Sport, manager Matt Taylor revealed the club are keen to bring him back next season. Heaping praise on the Reading starlet, Taylor said:

“He needs this experience to be an even better goalkeeper next year. By playing him at the moment we might be preparing him for next season and hopefully, that’s back with ourselves.

“You want your goalkeepers to be leaders and he leads in a certain way with his presence.

“He’s great coming off his line. He comes and collects a lot of high balls and I think this team needs that little bit of security in terms of a goalkeeper who’s going to be really positive coming off his line.”

With Exeter eyeing up a return for Andresson, it will be interesting to see what Reading’s stance on another loan is.

The young ‘keeper is yet to make his senior debut for the Royals, appearing on the bench twice. Andresson’s game time with his parent club has come with their youth sides, notching up 27 appearances for their U23s and U18s.

Having impressed for the League Two side, Reading could consider loaning Andresson to a club in a higher league. However, they could see the benefits of him staying in familiar surroundings next season.

Should Reading loan Andresson back to Exeter City next season?