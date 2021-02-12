Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has had a ‘long chat’ with Jacob Sorensen ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash with Stoke City.

The Dane has been featuring at left-back for Norwich City of late. He’s featured 19 times in the Championship this season and scored once, but now Farke claims that Sorensen will be filling in at left-back only for ’emergencies’.

Farke’s preferred full-backs are now Xavier Quintilla and Dimitris Giannoulis. Sorensen can work his way back into contention – but it’ll have to be in midfield claims Farke.

The Athletic’s Michael Bailey reported this from Norwich City’s pre-Stoke City press conference today:

Really interesting on Jacob Sorensen, here. Farke has had a long chat with JS. Says its Quintilla and Giannoulis at LB from here, & JS will step in for emergency cases – but it will be midfield from now on, if he can force his way in.#NCFC #EFL #NORSTO — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) February 12, 2021

Aside from the Sorensen news, Norwich City have ‘no fresh injuries’ for this weekend. Stoke present the perfect chance for Norwich to regain form – they’ve not won in three league outings now, four in all competitions and having not scored in any of those four either.

The Canaries surrendered their spot at the top of the Championship table this week after Brentford beat Reading to move into 1st, with Norwich now in 2nd with a two-point gap to the Bees.

Having looked like the Championship’s runaway winners for so long, Norwich City’s promotion hopes have taken a dent, and things could soon get worse for Farke. Swansea City are hot on their tail in 3rd, with the likes of Watford and Reading closely following.

Norwich though have some kind fixtures to see out this month – after facing an out-of-form Stoke City side this weekend, Norwich go on to face four of the Championship’s bottom-six.