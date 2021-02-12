Sheffield Wednesday look set to see out the season under the interim watch of caretaker manager Neil Thompson – is a permanent summer appointment on the cards?

Since Tony Pulis’ departure, Thompson has guided Sheffield Wednesday to a run of four wins from six Championship outings in 2021.

A 2-0 win at home to bottom club Wycombe Wanderers last time out brought Sheffield Wednesday out of the relegation zone, and further pushed Thompson into contention to be named in charge until the end of the season.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has reportedly considered a number of managers from a number of different leagues so far. But here we take a look at three League One managers who Sheffield Wednesday should consider in the summer:

Darren Moore

The Doncaster Rovers boss has already been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy. He emerged as a surprise contender last month but any potential appointment was quickly played down by the former West Brom manager.

His Doncaster side sit in 5th-place of the League One table. In what is his second full-season at the Keepmoat, Moore has made unlikely promotion contenders out of Doncaster Rovers and should his side miss out on the Championship, he could come into consideration for a few managerial vacancies.

John Coleman

Few managers can claim they’ve overseen nearly 1000 games for the same club, but Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman can.

In what is his second stint in charge of the club, Coleman finds himself on 921 games as manager. He guided Stanley to the League Two title in 2018 and has this season made promotion contenders out of his side in League One, with his side currently sitting in 8th.

The 58-year-old might be a wildcard candidate for any other side given his ties to Stanley. But his achievements with the club are undeniable and should he come close to promotion this season, will that not make him a likely candidate for a job higher up the Football League Pyramid?

Michael Appleton

Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City could well be joining Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship next season, or they could be replacing them.

The Imps sit in 1st-place of the League One table with a three-point lead over Hull City in 2nd and a game in hand. Appleton’s established himself as one of the most prudent managers in the EFL having stepped in for the club’s previously beloved boss Danny Cowley, and he’d be an ideal candidate for a number of Championship clubs.

But of the three listed here, he’s the most unlikely candidate – even if Lincoln miss out on promotion, Appleton remains unlikely to budge. But money talks – Chansiri doesn’t seem to have a lot of it right now, but that could all be in preparation for a summer revamp.