Port Vale continue their search for a new manager to replace John Askey. 

Their former player Danny Pugh is still in caretaker charge but Lee Carsley has emerged as a contender for the job.

Carsley, who is 46 years old, is currently in charge of the England Under-20’s side.

The former Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Everton and Birmingham City midfielder hung up his boots in 2011 and has since delved into coaching.

He has held roles at Coventry, Brentford, Manchester City and Birmingham over the past decade since his retirement and could now be being eyed by Port Vale.

Carsley may fancy a crack at being a number one and the Vale Park vacancy would be a good opportunity for him.

It is safe to say that some Port Vale fans are warming to the idea of him possibly becoming their new boss. Here is how they have reacted on Twitter-

