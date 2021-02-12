Port Vale continue their search for a new manager to replace John Askey.

Their former player Danny Pugh is still in caretaker charge but Lee Carsley has emerged as a contender for the job.

– Managerial and coaching experience

– Glory at Man City and working with Phil Foden

Carsley, who is 46 years old, is currently in charge of the England Under-20’s side.

The former Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Everton and Birmingham City midfielder hung up his boots in 2011 and has since delved into coaching.

He has held roles at Coventry, Brentford, Manchester City and Birmingham over the past decade since his retirement and could now be being eyed by Port Vale.

Carsley may fancy a crack at being a number one and the Vale Park vacancy would be a good opportunity for him.

It is safe to say that some Port Vale fans are warming to the idea of him possibly becoming their new boss. Here is how they have reacted on Twitter-

Lee Carsley’s black and white army #pvfc — The Valiants (@TheValiants1876) February 12, 2021

The more a I think of it and process the thought of Lee Carsley as new manager at Vale the more it makes perfect sense. Would be a stroke of genius if true. #pvfc #leecarsleysblackandwhitearmy — Patrick Floyd ⏱ (@pvfcthistle) February 12, 2021

Must say Lee Carsley is an exciting prospect as the next potential #pvfc manager. Less games at EFL level than some of the other contenders but a lot of experience behind the scenes at various clubs, been part of the England setup and will have some serious contacts. — Scott ⚽ (@PicardyBreezer) February 11, 2021

Lee Carsley could c it happening meets the criteria of developing young players and will have gd contacts #pvfc — Nathan (@_Nathanshapland) February 10, 2021

Lee carsley massively fits the bill for the vale job…contacts in the game, big on developing youth players, never worked with a big budget and played with Flitcrofts brother, Gary at Blackburn so there’s ya connection to the club now. Get yer money on lads and lasses 👀 #pvfc — Alex Steventon (@_alexsteventon) February 10, 2021

Lee Carsley now the new favourite for the Vale job saw he’s managing the England U20’s I didn’t know he managed Brentford 5-6 years ago. #PVFC — Dan Indyk (@Dan240993) February 11, 2021

Excellent appointment if true your not an England U20 coach for no reason ⚽ — Valeclass89 (@ValeClass89) February 12, 2021

