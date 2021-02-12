MK Dons want to keep Andrew Surman for next season, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The experienced midfielder has been a useful acquisition for the League One side.

Surman, who is 34 years old, joined the Dons on a free transfer in November after being released by AFC Bournemouth last summer and has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

He is currently out of contract this summer and is due to become a free agent again. He trained with Luton Town earlier in this campaign, as per a report by Luton Today, and could become available again this summer.

However, his former Norwich City teammate Russell Martin wants to keep him.

“If he carries on doing what he’s doing, he’s someone I’d like with us for a bit longer than he’s currently due to be,” said Martin. “He has a lot to offer us on the pitch and the young guys off it, how he goes about his day-to-day business.

“You only have to tell him things once – that’s what happens with the top players. He’s a brilliant example to the younger players.”

Surman started out at Southampton and went onto play 146 times for the Saints before moving to Wolves to 2009.

He only spent a year at Molinuex before switching to Norwich City. The left-sided midfielder impressed at Carrow Road and helped the Canaries gain promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

Surman stayed with Norwich for four seasons before switching to Bournemouth, initially on loan before making his move there permanent.

He made 198 appearances for the Cherries and was a great servant to the club. However, he left last summer and has since slotted in nicely at MK Dons.

