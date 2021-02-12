Millwall will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to six Championship games when they head to Reading on Saturday.

The Lions have are unbeaten in their last five Championship outings and sealed just a second home win of the campaign with last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Millwall also hold the advantage of not having played during the week, with the Royals losing 3-1 to Brentford on Wednesday night – the Royals had been unbeaten in their previous three home games prior to the reverse against the Bees’.

Millwall have not enjoyed their trips to the Madejski Stadium in recent years with just one win in the last 13 visits. Reading have won the last two encounters played at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading will be without Yakou Meite who scored two of the Royals’ three goals in the 3-1 success in 2018 – he has a groin injury and is likely to miss the rest of the month. John Swift is out with a hamstring injury, while George Puscas is continuing his recovery following surgery on a hernia injury.

Millwall were dealt a blow this week when it was confirmed that Ryan Leonard will miss the next eight weeks with an ankle injury he picked up against Sheffield Wednesday. Maikel Kieftenbeld was withdrawn at half time against the Owls after feeling his hamstring. Jed Wallace and Danny McNamara were on the bench against the Owls and not risked, both could return against the Owls.

The previous meeting between the two sides finished 1-1 at The Den in October. Jed Wallace’s fabulous free-kick was cancelled out by Lucas Joao.