Charlton Athletic will make late fitness assessments on Jake Forster-Caskey, Jason Pearce and Akin Famewo, as per their official club website.

The Addicks take on Gillingham tomorrow at the Valley and are looking to build on their win away at Rochdale last weekend.

Lee Bowyer will not take any risks in regards to players who are not 100%.

Forster-Caskey has had a problem with his hamstring this week and it is unclear whether he will be involved against the Gills. The 27-year-old has been a key player for the London club this season.

Pearce has also been feeling a tight groin in training this week and will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s clash. The centre-back has made 11 appearances in the league this term.

If he is left out, Charlton will have a decision to make as to who to play alongside Deji Oshilaja at centre-back.

Bowyer will also make a judgement on Norwich City loan man Akin Famewo. He played 62 minutes for the Under-23’s on Tuesday but may not be ready just yet. Ryan Inniss remains the Addicks’ long-term absentee.

Lee Bowyer has delivered his verdict on Gillingham: “Gillingham play in a certain way so we’ll have to fight and compete. It might not be pretty at times. But when we win that ball, we have to do the right things. We’ll also have to defend our box well. They will pepper the box with long balls and throws.”

Charlton will be hoping to get another win tomorrow to cement their place in the top six.



