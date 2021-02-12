Kilmarnock have made an approach for former Football League man Kyle Lafferty, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The attacker has seen a move to Romanian side Sepsi fall through recently and could now be handed a move back to the Scottish Premiership.

Lafferty, who is 33 years old, has been a free agent since leaving Italian outfit Reggina last month and is poised to make a swift return to the game.

Kilmarnock are in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements under new boss Tommy Wright and have identified him as a target.

Lafferty started out at Burnley and played 89 games for the Clarets as a youngster in the Championship, scoring 10 goals to earn a move to Rangers in 2008.

He spent four seasons at Ibrox during his first spell there before stints abroad at Sion and Palermo.

Norwich City lured him back to England seven years ago and he was part of the Canaries side promoted to the Premier League in his first campaign at the club.

Lafferty left Carrow Road and had spells all over the place at Caykur Rizespor, Birmingham City, Hearts, Rangers and Sarpsbourg before Sunderland handed him a deal during the 2019/20 campaign under Jack Ross.

He made 11 League One appearances for the Black Cats and chipped in with two goals before moving onto pastures new at the end of that season.

The Northern Ireland international has spent the first-half of this term in Serie B but could now be returning to Scotland.



