Sunderland’s prospective owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus continues to tease fans over his imminent buyout.

The Frenchman has been in Sunderland headlines throughout the season. He’s emerged as the sole contenders to buy a controlling stake in Sunderland from Donald Stewart, with his bid nearing completion.

Last week in the 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury Town, Louis-Dreyfus was spotted in the stadium, watching over his likely new club as they fell to defeat in League One.

His appearance got a lot of fans talking. Now though, he’s taken to Instagram to share yet another ‘cryptic’ hint that he’s nearing the completion of his Sunderland takeover.

He posted on his Instagram story:

For Sunderland, Louis-Dreyfus’ eventual takeover will signify the start of the club’s rebuild for the Premier League. The Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League back in 2017 having been immediately relegated from the Championship the following season.

Now in League One and stabilising, the journey back to the promise land remains a long and arduous one for Sunderland, but one that’s gathering pace with every passing week.

Johnson’s side remain in 7th-place of the League One table. They’ve a game in hand on 6th-place Charlton Athletic who sit two points ahead of Sunderland.

Up next in League One is the visit of top-six contenders Doncaster Rovers – it’s another huge game for Johnson, but with Louis-Dreyfus’ attendance a likelihood again, it’ll give Johnson and his players a boost o optimism for what’ll be a tough challenge.