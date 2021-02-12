Ian Holloway has ruled himself out of the running for the Bristol Rovers job in his column for Bristol Live.

The former Pirates boss will not be returning to the Memorial Ground as they hunt for a replacement for Paul Tisdale.

Holloway, who is 57 years old, is available after parting company with Grimsby Town in December.

He had three spells as a player at Bristol Rovers and started his managerial career there.

Read: Five candidates for the Bristol Rovers job

However, he will not be returning to succeed Tisdale: “Before I go any further, I can tell the Rovers fans calling for me to return that there is no chance of that happening, not least because I know the people currently running the club would not want me.

“The job is starting to look like a poisoned chalice. How can you give a two-and-a-half year contract to a manager with vast experience of football in the lower divisions, plus a deserved reputation for developing young players, and then sack him after less than three months?

“It beggars belief, particularly when you consider that Paul had his time working with the players and trying to build team spirit drastically curtailed by the COVID-19 restrictions.”

Read: Bristol Rovers should target ex-Reading and Hull City boss

Holloway moved on to QPR from Bristol Rovers in 2001 and spent five years in charge of the London club, before moving back there a couple of years ago for a second spell.

He guided Blackpool to the Premier League in 2010 against the odds but his Tangerines side were relegated after a whirlwind season in the top flight.

Holloway has also managed the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Millwall in the past and has overseen just under 1000 games as a manager.

Is the Bristol Rovers job a 'poisoned chalice'?