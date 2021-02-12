Sunderland reporter James Hunter claims that defender Ollie Younger ‘may get the chance to step up’ under Lee Johnson in the coming weeks.

The Chronicle’s James Hunter first reported that Jordan Willis is in line for a contract renewal. His deal at the Stadium of Light expires at the end of the season and after the recent salary cap news, Johnson is reportedly keen on renewing his stay.

Some good news in an otherwise very bad week for @J2Willis . #safc https://t.co/BkKIq8wqdp — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) February 12, 2021

It comes after the 26-year-old sustained a tendon injury in the 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury Town last time out, with the defender needing surgery having been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

But with that comes a chance for Younger to impress. As James Hunter points out, Willis’ absence gives the 21-year-old the perfect chance to impress Johnson ahead of next season.

And in the short-term, Ollie Younger may get a chance to step up and be more involved. #safc https://t.co/0AxtvBJmve — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) February 12, 2021

Younger, 21, is a product of the Burnley youth academy. He’s yet to make his league debut for Sunderland but has proved a prominent member of the club’s development side.

He played a part in Sunderland’s EFL Trophy win over MK Dons earlier in the month. Now with Willis injured and defensive options already short for Johnson, it brings Younger into contention.

He’s a player who fans will be raring to see in action. Sunderland brought him in on a permanent deal ahead of this season with the idea of deploying him in the development squad to begin with.

Now after more than half-a-season of playing in the reserves, Younger looks set to make his league debut for the club. Up next for Sunderland is the visit of Doncaster Rovers in League One this weekend.