Sky Sport’s Jeff Stelling and his team at Soccer Saturday have had some issues regarding Luton Town’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – what is his first name?

It’s Kiernan, for the sake of argument. The 22-year-old midfielder joined Luton Town on loan from Leicester City ahead of this season and has had a hugely positive impact.

He’s scored twice in 20 Championship outings this season. Last weekend in the 1-1 draw v Huddersfield Town though, Stelling’s team at Soccer Saturday were having some trouble getting his name right.

Tweeting ahead of this weekend’s bout of Football League fixtures – in which Luton travel to Birmingham City – Stelling made a plea to Luton Town fans that he ‘will be clearing up’ the Dewsbury-Hall issue:

We will be clearing up the Kiernan/ Kieran/ Kevin Dewsbury-Hall issue on Soccer Sat this week with Bea/Bee/B Westwood! — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) February 11, 2021

It’s hardly one of the biggest blunders that Stelling and co have made live on air, but one that both Luton and Leicester fans will want to be corrected because it looks as though we might be hearing a lot more about Dewsbury-Hall in the coming years.

The Englishman has proved a creative force in the Luton midfield this season. He spent part of last season on loan at Blackpool in League One where he scored four goals in 10 league outings, and that form landed him a Championship move going into this season.

He started in blistering form but as the season’s progressed, he’s become a bit more quiet on the pitch.

He remains a player who both Leicester and Luton hold in high-regards though and where he might be playing next season remains to be seen – an impressive run-in with Luton could well put him into contention at Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.