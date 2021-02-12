Middlesbrough’s home defeat to fellow-promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers last month was marred further by the horrific facial injury sustained by Boro defender Dael Fry.

The incident occurred early in the first-half when Blackburn Rovers centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, on loan from Everton, raked his studs down the face of Fry, with referee Dean Whitestone waving play on, with no penalty nor retribution for the challenge.

Middlesbrough players were up in arms, as was manager Neil Warnock, who confronted Branthwaite at the final whistle.

In an exclusive interview with the Lancashire Telegraph, the 18-year-old spoke about the collision and the clash with the Boro boss, claiming it has helped him grow as a person.

He confirmed that Warnock told Branthwaite that he “should be ashamed”, as both player and manager had to be kept apart by teammates.

“Coming out on loan is about helping my learning,” said the Rovers youngster.

“The incident at Middlesbrough helped massively, the defeat at QPR and the goal, looking at bits of my game that I can work on.”

The Everton man joined Blackburn on 14th January in the winter transfer window and was playing just his second game in the second tier at Middlesbrough that day. He has made four appearances so far this season, conceding just two goals in that time.

At Goodison Park, Branthwaite was in direct competition with the likes of Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, who are all currently ahead of him in the pecking order. However, he did make his Toffees debut in the Premier League at the end of last season under boss Carlo Ancelotti amidst a defensive injury crisis.

Blackburn face Preston North End in the Championship this evening, where they hope to leapfrog Middlesbrough into seventh place before Warnock’s side take on Derby County tomorrow afternoon.