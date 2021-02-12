QPR’s Todd Kane has had to deal with a lot of online criticism from Rs fans since his 2019 arrival – but is he quickly becoming one of Mark Warburton’s key players?

Warburton since his arrival at QPR has suffered in the full-back department. The likes of now-Swansea City man Ryan Manning and Niko Hamalainen at left-back – two full-backs who are good going forward, but useless going backwards.

Osman Kakay could fall into that same category, whilst Lee Wallace is in a category of his own. But Kane is starting to nail down a spot in Warburton’s starting line-up, proving to be part of a formidable defence of late.

Whilst QPR have won four of their last five in the Championship, many are forgetting that they’ve kept three clean sheets in those five as well.

Since switching to a 5-3-2 formation, QPR have become a much more solid unit in the Championship. With Seny Dieng in goal, bolstered by the likes of Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet, QPR look as solid as they ever have done since their 2015 relegation from the Premier League.

Kane has held down that right wing-back position since mid-December now. He’s played a part in each of QPR’s last 11 fixtures, starting and finishing in most of those game to give him a season appearance tally of 17 so far, having made 32 last time round.

Last season, Kane was a regular recipient of fan criticism. He looked weak in defence and the mounding criticism looked as though it was shattering his confidence.

But to his credit, he’s kept his head down and kept on bettering himself with most every week to find himself as one of the first names of the team-sheet, and a crucial part of this current turnaround at QPR.