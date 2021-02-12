Sheffield Wednesday’s torrid season have been well-publicised for all to see and scrutinise. But all three managers this season have had to make do without Massimo Luongo at some point.

The Australian left QPR to join Sheffield Wednesday ahead of last season. He managed 27 Championship appearances and scored three goals last time round but has only featured 12 times in the league this season.

He returned at the end of last month after several weeks out with a knee injury, only to feature twice before being ruled out as injured again – or ‘not match-ready’.

Whilst Sheffield Wednesday have experienced an up-turn in results of late, it’s painfully obvious that a fit and firing Luongo would make this side a whole lot better.

Playing in central midfield, the 28-year-old showed in his time at QPR as well that he’s a well-rounded midfield player – he can contribute to attacking plays whilst putting a foot in going backwards, proving himself to be a shrewd signing when he first arrived at Hillsborough.

As much as injury must be frustrating for him and his managers, it’s frustrating for the fans. One of Sheffield Wednesday’s main flaws this season is that they’ve often been toothless in defending, allowing players to literally steamroll through the entire team to make it into Wednesday’s penalty box.

They’ve missed a player like Luongo. When fit, he should walk right into this side and from there, a lot should start to fall into place for Wednesday.

But getting him fit is the task here – whoever Sheffield Wednesday’s next manager, he could find great success at the club should he find a way of keeping Luongo in the mix.