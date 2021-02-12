Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael said that Thursday night’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea provided an “excellent learning process” for his young team.

The Championship side produced an immensely brave performance in a 1-0 fifth-round loss at Oakwell.

Tammy Abraham won the match with a goal in the second half but the Premier League giants were put under all kinds of pressure from a typically intense Barnsley performance.

The Reds dominated the first half, pushing their prestigious opponents back and taking them on without fear, but couldn’t make the most of their opportunities with the biggest seeing Callum Brittain denied from point-blank range by goalkeeper Kepa.

Chelsea found enough after a switch of system to go ahead but Barnsley kept fighting to the end, and could have taken the match to extra time if Abraham had not been on the line to clear a Michael Sollbauer header.

Although ending in defeat, it was just the kind of valiant, intense performance that fans of the Reds are used to seeing each week under Ismael, and the boss could not have been prouder.

After the match, the Frenchman expressed his belief that going toe-to-toe with Chelsea will prove a hugely beneficial experience in the long run for his team, which is the youngest in the entire Championship.

“They gave everything to rise their performance to the level we needed to compete,” Ismael told The72. “The belief, the determination in everything they do. This is what you do if you want to make this step.

“As young players you have to learn. I think it was an excellent learning process for the guys to see. We made a great performance.

“We are more near the win than a loss tonight, that’s why I explained after the game it’s clear to see how they guys are improving. The development is clear and visible.

“It’s a learning process. You have to be clinical and score when you have the chance. We created against Chelsea big chances and that’s why we have more belief now. We can compete at that level, we can be unpleasant against Chelsea, and we can take that confidence in the league.

“You learn at that level. This is the good thing, they recognise exactly what they need to reach the next level. Tonight was the first step in the right direction.”

Ismael will hope that their FA Cup exploits can now translate into another positive league run, having failed to win in five Championship matches since the turn of the year after an excellent start to his tenure.

They were pushed down into the bottom half of the table this week but, eight points ahead of the relegation zone and nine behind the play-offs with a game in hand, their season could still prove eventful one way or another.