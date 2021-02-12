Millwall would love to have Ryan Woods back from Stoke City next season, as per a report by London News Online.

The midfielder has been with the Lions since January 2020 and is closing in on 50 appearances for the London club.

However, he is due to return to Stoke at the end of this season and still has a couple of years left on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

Millwall fended off interest from other clubs last summer to bring him back to the Den on loan but will face another battle this year to get him again.

Their boss Gary Rowett has said: “I’ve spoken briefly to Woodsy about it. My job is to get Ryan Woods playing at his very best so he gets to the end of the season and 10 teams higher up in this league or in the Premier League say: ‘We want Ryan Woods as part of our team’.

“Whatever happens, happens. Really Woodsy should be out of our reach. I’d love to keep Woodsy for longer, but it is a challenge. We have had him for 18 months and from his own perspective I’m sure he wants to play at the highest level he can. I know there was a little bit of interest in the summer from other teams.”

Woods has slotted in nicely into Millwall’s side since joining them on loan but his future there is up in the air.

He joined Stoke in 2019 from Brentford but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire. The midfielder impressed during his time at Griffin Park and made 128 appearances for the Bees, chipping in with three goals.

Woods has played 39 times for Stoke since they forked out a fee of around £6.5 million (as per Transfermarkt) to land him but it is unknown where he will be next season.

Will Woods be at Millwall next season?