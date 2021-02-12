Lincoln City midfielder Liam Bridcutt is set to undergo a scan today, but the extent of his injury is unknown claims BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Rob Makepeace.

The 31-year-old was hauled off after 23-minutes of the 0-0 draw at Hull City last time out. It was a battle between two sides at the top of the third-tier and there was nothing to separate them, with a draw maintaining Lincoln’s three-point lead at the top of the table.

Next up for the Imps is the visit of Accrington Stanley in League One this weekend – it’s another huge game for Michael Appleton’s side against promotion dark horses Accrington.

Reporting on Bridcutt’s fitness ahead of that game, Rob Makepeace tweeted earlier:

Imps news: Scan today for Liam Bridcutt. Still not sure the extent of the injury. — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) February 12, 2021

A win for Lincoln could hand them a six-point lead at the top of the table. The Imps have lost just one of their last nine in League One and look set for a promotion charge, in what’s proving to be a meteoric rise up the Football League Pyramid.

Bridcutt’s absence this weekend will be a huge loss though – the former Nottingham Forest man has featured 16 times in the league this season and his experience brings a lot of solidity and composure to Appleton’s midfield.

He’ll be hoping that Bridcutt’s injury isn’t too serious and that he’ll have him back for the final run-in of the season at least.

But first it’s Accrington Stanley – a game where City could easily fall short, but another one that holds vast importance in Lincoln’s bid for promotion into the Championship.