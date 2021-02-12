Ian Evatt’s latest quotes suggests Marcus Maddison is in line for plenty of game time on loan at Bolton Wanderers, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The attacking midfielder joined the League Two side on loan until the end of the season from Charlton Athletic earlier this month.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, was sent off on his debut for Bolton against Morecambe last time out but is expected to play plenty of games between now and the end of the campaign for the Trotters.

He has made 10 appearances for Charlton this season since joining them in October.

When asked whether Maddison would be gradually introduced into the Trotters’ side like ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Kieran Lee has been, Evatt said: “Marcus is in a different place to Kieran. Kieran hadn’t been involved in a pre-season, hadn’t played football for four or five months.

“Marcus, his last game for Charlton was in January so he’s a lot fitter and more robust than Kieran was. He’s also younger so he’s able to play a lot quicker than what Kieran is.”

Lee spent a lot of time as a free agent after being released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer and it has taken him a while to get back up to speed. Nevertheless, he is a very useful player to have for the North West club and is vastly experienced, having racked up 216 appearances for the Owls over eight years.

Maddison will inject more quality into Bolton’s side for the remainder of the season and has a big point to prove. They are in action tomorrow at home to Stevenage.

