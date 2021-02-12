Ismaila Sarr left Rennes to join Watford ahead of last season, arriving for a club record fee of £40million according to Sky Sports.

Since, Sarr hasn’t come out of the limelight. In 28 Premier League appearances last season he netted five goals, asserting himself as one of the most exciting young players in the English top flight.

It came as no surprise that all of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with him at some point in the past 18-months, but it is surprising to see him still at Watford.

Soon after their relegation, Watford slapped a hefty £40million price-tag on Sarr. It looked to have deterred both Arsenal and Manchester United, but Liverpool have since been reported to have missed out on a move for Sarr last month.

Liverpool tabled an offer of £35million. Sarr had agreed personal terms with the club after Jurgen Klopp sought a recommendation from Sarr’s national compatriot Sadio Mane, but the deal would collapse at the last with Liverpool refusing to near £40million.

Now it’s a question of how much Watford can hold out for without portraying themselves as tough negotiators in the transfer market.

Should they retain a £40million price-tag after an otherwise average season then it could weaken their negotiating power, but if they lower the valuation slightly, they could bring about a bidding war and see the price rise even beyond that £40million mark.

How much he will cost in the summer remains to be seen, but expect it to be below Watford’s initial £40million valuation.