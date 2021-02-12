Sunderland boss Lee Johnson wants to offer Jordan Willis a new contract, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury but still has a future at the Stadium of Light.

Willis, who is 26 years old, is out of contract this summer and is currently due to become a free agent.

However, the Black Cats want to keep him beyond the end of this campaign and want to offer him an extension.

Johnson has said: “I rate him really highly. I’m more than happy for him to stay here. I think he is a really good player in whichever league [League One or Championship], it’s that simple.

“We can always have those [contract] discussions, but in the short-term the important thing is that we support him in the proper way, get him the right medical treatment, and give him the best opportunity to come back in top nick.”

Willis joined Sunderland in 2019 and has since made 60 appearances for the North East club in all competitions.

He had previously spent his whole career at Coventry City. The centre-back rose up through the youth ranks of the Sky Blues and went on to play 208 games.

Willis played a key part in Coventry’s promotion to League One in 2018 and also helped them win the EFL Trophy the year before.

He left for Sunderland a couple of years ago and they now want to keep him for longer.

Will Willis be at Sunderland next season?