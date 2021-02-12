Gary Rowett has spoken out on the possibility of signing on loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore, who the Millwall boss says is ‘close’ to reaching his ‘best possible level’.

The 27-year-old left West Brom to join Millwall at the start of the season. It’s been a contested spell at The Den for him so far though, seeing his first-half blighted by injury before returning for the second where he’s since scored two goals in the Championship.

They’re his only two Championship goals of the season though. Zohore has now featured 11 times in the Championship for Millwall and whilst Rowett has spoke highly of the Dane before, he’s remained positively coy on his future at The Den past this season.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett said on the possibility of signing Zohore permanently in the summer:

“Probably, but who knows what the plan will be next year. That’s not my concern because he’s not my player contracted to our club.

“The first thing is to maximise what Ken’s about and get him playing to the best possible level. That’s something we want to try and do and I think he’s getting close to that.

“Anything beyond that is out of our control. I don’t think that’s something I can consider at this point.”

The report claims that Zohore is ‘likely’ to be out of Millwall’s price-range, after West Brom paid £8million to bring him in from Cardiff ahead of last season.

With the Baggies likely to want to recoup the majority of that £8million fee, it leaves Millwall in a precarious position – Rowett obviously likes Zohore and since his return to the side, results have bettered.

But whether or not Millwall can drum up the kind of money that West Brom will want remains to be seen, if not unlikely.