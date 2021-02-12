There will be plenty of Sky Bet Championship sides kicking themselves at not moving for Ivan Toney.

In fact, there’ll be a few Premier League sides that will likely count themselves in that number as well.

As it stands, Brentford won the race to sign the Peterborough United man for £5m rising to a possible £10m with accrued add-ons.

He’s currently ripping the Championship to pieces.

Toney tearing the Championship a new one

There were many wondering if Toney would be able to make the step up to the Championship from League One football with The Posh.

Whatever doubters there might have been then, they certainly are not there now. Toney’s output across 28 games at this level have answered their questions and allayed their doubts.

Those 28 games have seen the young striker smash in 23 goals and provide nine assists that have driven the Bees to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

These goals have come at the rate of a goal per 106 minutes this season – including five successfully converted penalties.

Toney has failed to either score or assist in only six of Brentford’s 28 games this season. In fact, over his last four Bees games, Toney has scored seven goals and provided four assists. These 11 goals contributions has come at the rate of one contribution per 33 minutes.

Arsenal fans see Toney as an ideal Gunner

There has been much paper talk that Arsenal were interested in Norwich playmaking attacker Emiliano Buendia – an Argentinian shining in Norfolk with Norwich City.

However, there is a healthy cohort of Arsenal fans putting the weight of their voices behind the Gunners and urging pursuit of Ivan Toney. Here is a selection of what some of these fans have been saying:

@talkSPORTDrive I’d love Arsenal to Toney. Perfect replacement for laca. — dee gooner (@wongsa76) February 11, 2021

Ivan Toney for Eddie Nketiah swap deal needed ASAP. #AFC #Arsenal — Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) February 11, 2021

Arsenal should sign Ivan Toney from Brentford in the summer. Would be Lacazettes replacement — 🇨🇩 (@osowxvyy) February 11, 2021

Ivan Toney to Arsenal please god — Tireless Tierney (@Global_Gooner) February 10, 2021

We need Ivan Toney at Arsenal — Cam (@Camtana25) February 10, 2021

I’d like to see Ivan Toney at Arsenal one day. — Ødegaarsenal (@Odegaarsenal) February 11, 2021