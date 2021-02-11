Goalkeeper Mark Travers has been recalled by parent club Bournemouth after first-choice Cherries stopper Asmir Begovic went down with injury.

AFC Bournemouth have re-called goalkeeper Mark Travers, due to an injury to Asmir Begovic It was short, but thanks for your efforts Travs 🙌#STFC 🔴 — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) February 11, 2021

Mark Travers – a journey to Bournemouth

Two-cap Republic of Ireland international Travers joined Bournemouth in July 2016 from Irish side Shamrock Rovers and their Under-17 outfit.

Until his loan to Swindon at the start of January, Travers had only previously been out on loan for a half-season at non-league Weymouth FC.

Stopper Travers has risen through the ranks at the Cherries and has gone on to make nine first-team appearances for the south coast club, conceding 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Quick loan out at Swindon – back to the Cherries

Travers spent just over a month out on loan at League One side Swindon Town. He mas eight appearances for them during his short stay, conceding 12 times and keeping one clean sheet.

Bournemouth’s no. 1 Begovic is said to be nursing a slight injury and Travers has been recalled as a precaution and to provide back up options between the sticks.

Now back at Sky Bet Championship Bournemouth, Swindon Town’s thoughts turn elsewhere and the emergency loan market.

It is something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon has the answer to.

Nixon names Travers replacement for Swindon Town

Nixon was directly asked by the following Town fan who the club would be targeting:

@reluctantnicko Do you know who we're getting on emergency loan? https://t.co/xfjJkaeoUM — Tim of the Town (@timofthetown) February 11, 2021

It was a question that Nixon replied to with one name and that is all:

Who is Joe Wollacott?

Wollacott is a Bristolian through and through. Born in the city, he’s been at Bristol City since he was a youngster.

He’s made the bench once this season in the Championship, on game day 5 and the match against Barnsley.

However, the 24-year-old has had extensive experience of football away from Ashton Gate. He’s spent seven loan spells away from the Robins, appearing for the likes of Weymouth, Bath City and Truro City.

His only Football League loan came in August 2019 when he spent five months on loan at Forest Green Rovers. During his time at the club, he made 15 appearances, conceding just nine times and keeping an impressive nine clean sheets.