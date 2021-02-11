Watford have today signed former Newcastle United wing-back Achraf Lazaar on an initial deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old was let go from a torrid spell at Newcastle United earlier this month. A return to former loan club Sheffield Wednesday was being tipped, but Lazaar has now joined Championship contenders Watford.

He made just four appearances on loan at Wednesday during the 2018/19 season. It was one of a number of failed loan stints for the Moroccan, who’s proved prone to injuries.

READ: Derby County man being lined up by Millwall

Now though, he’s half-a-season to show Watford what he can do. Newcastle signed him in 2016 and expectations were high for the former Palermo man, who left with just four Premier League appearances to his name.

How match-ready he is remains unknown. But Watford manager Xisco Munoz may be inclined to hand Lazaar his debut v Bristol City this weekend.

His arrival though has been met with mixed reviews form fans. See what some of these Watford fans had to say on Lazaar’s signing: