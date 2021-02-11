Watford have today signed former Newcastle United wing-back Achraf Lazaar on an initial deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old was let go from a torrid spell at Newcastle United earlier this month. A return to former loan club Sheffield Wednesday was being tipped, but Lazaar has now joined Championship contenders Watford.

He made just four appearances on loan at Wednesday during the 2018/19 season. It was one of a number of failed loan stints for the Moroccan, who’s proved prone to injuries.

Now though, he’s half-a-season to show Watford what he can do. Newcastle signed him in 2016 and expectations were high for the former Palermo man, who left with just four Premier League appearances to his name.

How match-ready he is remains unknown. But Watford manager Xisco Munoz may be inclined to hand Lazaar his debut v Bristol City this weekend.

His arrival though has been met with mixed reviews form fans. See what some of these Watford fans had to say on Lazaar’s signing:

So this is the replacement we get after selling Estupinan for 15 mil. As always gone for the cheap option, might as well have re-signed Neuton cos this fella won't play more than twice b4 he's crippled. Why won't the Pozzos re-invest and where is this money going, I wonder.. — Tim (@Tim65641221) February 11, 2021

Probably the most underwhelming singing of recent times! Let’s hope he proves me wrong 😑 — Gary Fleming (@GazFlem) February 11, 2021

Wow.. Gargantuan signing… could have got any free agent. A creative midfielder.. a striker.. but we get him. My club. — WFCJack (@JakWfc) February 11, 2021

Bargain basement special 🙄 — dave 291 (@Dav291) February 11, 2021

About 6 months to late but oh well — • (@wds_finest1) February 11, 2021

He’ll probably have a worldie like parades and Motta had on their debuts and then end up playing Like Layun did on his debut vs Huddersfield for the rest of the season #WatfordFC https://t.co/7Qgm1gntNl — Frank (@FrankieHolliday) February 11, 2021