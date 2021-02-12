According to The Scotsman, former Sunderland forward Kyle Lafferty has rebuffed a deal to join Romanian top-flight side Sepsi at the last minute.

With the move set to be completed, the Northern Irishman knocked back the offer to play in South East Europe after a breakdown in contractual negotiations. This may put clubs in the Football League on red alert, as he continues searching for his next venture in the game.

Lafferty has been without a club since leaving Italian Serie B side Reggina in January, appearing in 11 games for the club and converting a solitary goal within that time-frame. At 33-years-old, Lafferty will be seeking to find a new club as soon as possible. Regular football will be crucial in order to try and force his way back into the Northern Ireland national team set-up, ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign commencing next month.

Earning something of a journeyman reputation throughout his career, Lafferty has featured for no fewer than 11 different teams across his career including the likes of Palermo, Norwich City, Rangers, Sunderland and Heart of Midlothian, after his initial first-team breakthrough at Burnley in 2005.

Experienced on the big stage, the 6ft 4in striker has gained a reputation as a hitman for his country after netting 20 goals in 75 appearances for the Green and White Army. Seemingly open to any sort of challenge, it seems impossible to predict where the Enniskillen-born attacker will next ply his trade.

Being available on a free transfer could prove advantageous for Lafferty, due to the financial realities’ clubs face during a global pandemic. Only time will tell with regards to where his next move lies.