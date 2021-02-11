Speaking ahead of QPR’s clash with Rotherham United, assistant manager John Eustace has challenged loan signing Sam Field to earn a permanent move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

JE [on a potential permanent deal for Sam Field]: It's up to Sam, he's got to take his chance and we'll have a good look at him but he's got to do the business #QPR — George Dagless (@georgedagless) February 11, 2021

The R’s added the West Brom midfielder to their squad on transfer deadline day. While joining on an initial loan deal, QPR hold the option of signing Field on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time at The Hawthorns following their promotion to the Premier League. Field has said himself that he is looking for a ‘fresh start’ in the summer, with a permanent move to QPR providing the perfect chance to do so.

However, assistant manager John Eustace has insisted it is up to him to the player to show he deserves a permanent move.

Filling in for Mark Warburton at their pre-match press conference, Eustace said Field will have to ‘do the business’ to earn a permanent deal.

After a lack of game time with West Brom, Field is currently working on building his fitness levels. The Stourbridge-born midfielder will be looking to get into the side as soon as possible and show he is worthy of a full-time move to QPR.

Field will be competing with the likes of Dominic Ball and Stefan Johansen for a place in Warburton’s starting 11. Geoff Cameron has also featured heavily in the middle of the park but has moved into the back three in recent weeks.

