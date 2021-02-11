Norwich City lost their spot at the top of the Championship table to Brentford last night, after Thomas Frank’s side beat Reading.

Brentford leapfrogged the Championship’s long-standing leaders Norwich City after a 3-1 win at Reading last night. It was Brentford’s fourth-straight win in the Championship and maintains their unbeaten run in the league which stretches all the way back to October.

For Daniel Farke and Norwich City though, they’ll be bitterly disappointed that they’ve given away what was once a seven-point lead at the top of the Championship table. The Canaries are winless in four in all competitions but more alarmingly, they’ve not scored in any of those four.

Emi Buendia has been suspended for the last two outings but is due to return for the visit of Stoke City this weekend. He’s seen his form dip after missing out on another transfer in the window just gone, with a summer move now looking inevitable. First though, Farke will need him to rediscover his form from earlier in the season, and he’ll be expecting the same from Teemu Pukki.

The Finn hasn’t scored in 2021. Having missed part of last month through injury he’s now started the last three outings, looking to add to his tally of 11 Championship goals so far this season.

Both he and Buendia hold the key to Norwich City’s hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League. When those two don’t combine, the whole team seems to suffer, and the challenge facing Farke right now is to keep Buendia happy and in-form, and to keep the 30-year-old Pukki likewise.

Norwich City have a kind run of fixtures coming up which will help them rediscover their earlier form; they face a misfiring Stoke City side this weekend, before fixtures against Coventry City, Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Games against four of the Championship’s bottom six clubs, followed by a crunch match at home to Brentford – the winner of that could go on to be crowned the winner of this season’s Championship title.