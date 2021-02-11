It is an issue that is dragging on so long now that it is becoming a saga. In short, the Derby County takeover still hasn’t resulted in just that – a takeover.

The Rams, thanks to the improved form of Sheffield Wednesday, now find themselves in the Sky Bet Championship drop zone.

It’s not just the stalled takeover, either. There are other issues that are/have been prominent at Pride Park.

Pride Park issues – takeover not a takeaway

Alongside the issues of the takeover, Derby County did run into a wage issue with December’s wages not paid on time.

That issue was rectified late last month, the players receiving the balance of their outstanding amounts.

It’s the takeover which seems to be dragging on. There have been many false flags raised that a deal was ‘about to be done’ or ‘just around the corner’. In essence, it is no closer to be seen to be done than it has been.

The bottom line is that players and fans and management are still waiting for even the slightest hint of a step forward. It was certainly something on the mind of Derbyshire Live and their Football Editor, Steve Nicholson at Wayne Rooney’s pre-Middlesbrough presser today.

Rooney opens up on current takeover state of play

It’s been three months since Derby County announced that a deal had, ‘in principle’, been struck that would see Mel Morris sell the club to Derventio Holdings (UK) who are ultimately controlled by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan of the Bahraini royal family.

Rooney batted away the answers with one of his comments about any developments being met with this flat-bat response: “As far as I am concerned there is nothing to update. Still working on getting it done.”

He was then questioned whether there was any urgency with the transfer window now closed until the summer. Rooney answered that by saying he thought it more important now that he was in charge.

He added that a successful takeover needs to be achieved saying: “the quicker it is done, the better. I have to prepare for next season.”

He went on to add that speed is of the essence in order for planning to have its benefits. He said of this: “I am preparing for different outcomes whatever they may be. The quicker I have clarity I can start preparing for next season.”

With speed being what Rooney wants to ensure clarity looking ahead to next season, he will be wanting good news and quickly on this matter.,

Will Derby County get takeover good news in February or will it drag on longer.