According to Bristol Live, Keith Curle is eyeing a quick return to management with Bristol Rovers after being sacked by Northampton Town.

Bristol Rovers were not the only League One club to sack their manager on Wednesday.

Paul Tisdale was relieved of his services at the Memorial Stadium after just three months, while Keith Curle’s time in charge of fellow third-tier side Northampton Town also came to an end.

Now, reports have emerged claiming the former Cobblers boss is eyeing an immediate return to management with the Gas. Bristol Live have reported that Curle is eyeing up the vacant role with Rovers just one day after being sacked by Northampton.

Curle is no stranger to life at the Memorial Stadium, having spent time with the club during his playing days.

Bristol-born, the 57-year-old started his career with Bristol Rovers and made his breakthrough into senior football with the club. He went on to play for the likes of Bristol City, Manchester City and Wolves during his playing days.

Following his playing career, Curle delved into management. He spent time managing Mansfield Town, Chester City and Torquay United before working alongside Neil Warnock at QPR and Crystal Palace.

Curle returned to management in 2012, taking charge of Notts County for just under a year. After around a year and a half out, Carlisle United named him as their manager in 2014. Curle lasted four years with the Cumbrians before his departure in 2018.

His next job came with Northampton Town, guiding them back to League One in the 2019/20 campaign. However, following his sacking earlier this week, Curle is now on the hunt for a new job.

Would you welcome the appointment of Curle?