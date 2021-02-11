Speaking to German publication BNN (quotes via the Pink Un), Norwich City’s loaned out defender Philip Heise has said he does not see a future for himself at the Carrow Road club.

Heise made the move to Carrow Road in January 2019, signing from Dinamo Dresden on a two-year deal. He came in to bolster Daniel Farke’s defensive ranks but struggled to break into the side.

Across all competitions, the 29-year-old has played just once for Norwich City. His sole appearance came in a Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of League Two Crawley Town.

Since then, the German defender has spent two spells on loan away from the Canaries. Heise spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign with FC Nurnberg before linking up with Karlsuher SC last summer.

Now, Heise has opened up about his future with Norwich City. A year will be left on his contract when he returns from his Karlsruher loan but the Dusseldorf-born ace sees his future elsewhere.

Speaking on his future with the Championship side, he said:

“I signed here for nine months, after which I have another year of my contract at Norwich. I no longer see a future for myself there.

“I moved out of my house in England. My wife lives with both sons in Dusseldorf. I didn’t want to move them out of their surroundings again. Commuting is no problem.”

Although he sees his future elsewhere, Heise was highly complimentary of life with Norwich. The left-back was impressed by the level of facilities at the club, insisting he enjoyed his experience of English football.

In his time with Karlsruher, Heise has netted one goal and laid on three assists in 19 appearances.

With a summer move on the cards, it will be interesting to see how the Norwich City loanee’s situation pans out. Let us know what you think the club should do in the poll below.

Philip Heise - stay or go?