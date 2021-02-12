Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End face off on Friday night, in what is being billed as an intriguing Lancashire derby fixture at Ewood Park.

Both sides will be looking to build momentum towards achieving a reasonable league finish this season, alongside the added prize of bragging rights over their divisional rivals. A win for either side could be crucial to keeping alive any slender play-off aspirations intact. Blackburn Rovers currently sit eighth in the Sky Bet English Championship, whilst opponents Preston North End are situated in 12th position.

In terms of team news, Rovers will have to contend without midfielder Bradley Johnson due to a hamstring injury. Daniel Ayala misses out due to groin issues whilst Scott Wharton is absent due to rupturing his Achilles Tendon. Lewis Holtby fails to make the squad after a knee flare up in the defeat against Queens Park Rangers last week.

On the other hand, the Lilywhites squad will not include trio Louis Moult, Patrick Bauer and Declan Rudd. Moult is suffering from the effects of a serious knee concerns together with Rudd, whereas Bauer is not involved as he has also shattered his Achilles Tendon.

Apart from the individuals mentioned, both managers have a full card of players at their disposal heading into the crunch clash. Blackburn Rovers come into this one seeking a return to winning ways after their disappointing afternoon in London. Similarly, Preston North End are eyeing a reaction after their latest match ended in an uninspiring 2-1 loss at home to Rotherham United.