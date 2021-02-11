Speaking on Instagram Live (quotes via HITC), Aston Villa’s assistant manager John Terry has said he is ‘surprised’ Reading star John Swift has not sealed a move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has spent much of this season out through a hamstring injury. However, his performances have still earned high praise.

In his nine Championship appearances, Swift has netted one goal and laid on one assist. The Royals are yet to lose a game with the playmaker in the side this season, winning six and drawing three.

Now, Aston Villa assistant manager and Swift’s former Chelsea teammate John Terry has moved to heap praise on the Reading star.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Terry said he is ‘surprised’ the Reading star is still playing in the Championship, tipping to make the step up to the Premier League. He said:

“I love Swifty. He’s been on fire at Reading and they’re playing well as well.

“Great lad, really good player. I’m surprised nobody came in for him. I think he can make the step up to the Premier League.”

Despite the fact a move to the top flight is yet to materialise, Swift has attracted plenty of Premier League interest in recent transfer windows.

Leeds United were said keen on the Reading star ahead of the January window, with Marcelo Bielsa an admirer. Sheffield United were heavily linked with Swift last summer, but a deal could not be sealed.

