Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said Leeds United loanee Barry Douglas is ‘starting to come good’.

After struggling to nail down a spot in the starting 11 in the first half of the campaign, Douglas started all four of Blackburn’s games in January.

The Leeds United loan man helped Tony Mowbray’s side keen three clean sheets in four games. He put in a host of strong performances against Birmingham City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Middlesbrough before missing the defeat to QPR to celebrate the birth of his daughter.

Now, the Scotsman has received high praise from Rovers boss Mowbray.

Douglas struggled for consistency earlier this season and spent a team on the sidelines through COVID-19 but Mowbray now believes the best of the 31-year-old is starting to show.

Speaking to Lancs Live, the 57-year-old said:

“He’s in good form for us now. It was frustrating to miss him at the weekend but he’s an important part of what we’re trying to do. He came for his delivery. He’s got a wonderful left foot but I think it has taken him a bit of time to acclimatise.

“Not because of what we do, but because of what Leeds did. He’s had to acclimatise away from the black and whiteness of Leeds United really, I think. But he’s a good lad, he’s got wonderful attributes and great feet, a good technician.

“He’s starting to come good. Understandably there were initial few weeks where he found it difficult to settle on how we played and his adjustment times, but I think he’s there now and he’s a big plus for our team.”

Douglas arrived at Ewood Park in the summer transfer window after falling out of favour under Marcelo Bielsa. The left-back has plenty of Championship pedigree, winning promotion to the Premier League with both Wolves and Leeds United.

Blackburn will be aiming for the play-off spots this season, currently occupying 8th place. They sit six points away from 6th placed AFC Bournemouth, holding a game in hand on all teams above them apart from Swansea City.