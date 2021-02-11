According to Bavarian Football Works, Norwich City defender Max Aarons is a target for UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Viewed as one of the brightest prospects in the entirety of English football, Aarons has also attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in recent times. The 20-year-old has been a pivotal figure in the Canaries’ push for promotion this campaign, featuring 28 times in the Sky Bet English Championship and registering a solitary goal alongside three assists thus far.

Renowned for his pace and competency within the realm of crossing the ball into the opposition box, there is widespread expectation that Aarons will be plying his trade at the elite level before too long. Undoubtedly, the Canaries will be looking to accumulate a substantial transfer fee should they allow the England Under-21 international to depart Carrow Road in a few months’ time.

Norwich City may feel that they can tempt Aarons to stay put at the Norfolk side should they successfully achieve a return to the top-flight this season. Currently second in the Sky Bet English Championship table, the Yellows are anticipated to be amongst the favourites to win the competition come May.

Despite this, any approach from Bayern Munich may be very difficult to ignore for a player with Aarons potential. Their high-octane style of play and positive progression pathways for younger players such as the London-born full back could suit his skillset perfectly should any future approach emerge.