According to the Mirror, Watford winger Ismaila Sarr was on the verge of signing for Premier League champions Liverpool in January – only for the deal to fall through at the last minute.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old, with his extraordinary pace and technical ability tailor made for the high-octane style of play at Anfield. Priced at around £35 million by the Hornets, Liverpool could not stump up the funds for his services which could make a summer swoop more likely as the Reds move forward to next season.

Sarr has performed well for his current employers in 2020/21, registering five goals and six assists from 24 Sky Bet English Championship outings. Viewed as pivotal to the chances of Watford pushing for promotion in the next few months, the Vicarage Road faithful will be delighted that he is able to stay put for the rest of the rest of the current campaign.

Signing for the Hornets from French Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2019, Sarr has also featured previously for FC Metz as well as gaining 32 international caps with his native Senegal, in which he has notched five goals in the process. Arriving in England for a Watford club-record fee of around £25 million, there are little doubts that his acquisition has provided value for money during his spell at the Hertfordshire club.

For now, his focus will turn towards Saturday’s fixture at home to divisional rivals Bristol City as his side look to arrest a slump of failing to win in their last four games.