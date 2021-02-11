Speaking to the Colchester Gazette, Colchester United loan man Frank Nouble has revealed he ‘didn’t want to leave’ Plymouth Argyle in January.

Nouble completed a return to the U’s on deadline day having struggled for game time with the Pilgrims of late.

While making 31 appearances for Plymouth Argyle this season, the 29-year-old had been limited to substitute appearances. Across all competitions, the former West Ham youngster netted only two goals, also chipping in with four assists.

On deadline day, the door opened for Nouble to seal a loan move away from Home Park. The striker desired more game time, seeing a loan return to former club Colchester United sanctioned.

Now, Nouble has opened up on his move away from Plymouth. Speaking to the Colchester Gazette, the London-born attacker admitted he didn’t want to leave the club. He said:

“I really enjoyed it there. If I’m honest, I didn’t want to leave. But, in the times we’re living in now, it’s so important to keep playing, be on the pitch and try and enjoy your football as much as possible.

“I’m an older pro now and I think it’s got to a place where I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted to and I felt like I deserved to play.

“I never fell out with the manager or anything like that – he was really good with me.”

In his previous stint with Colchester United, Nouble netted 14 goals and laid on 10 assists in 93 appearances.

With the club currently sat in 17th spot, Colchester will be hoping the return of Nouble can help fire them up the table in the second half of the season.