Houston Dynamo have re-signed former Wigan Athletic and Hull City defender Maynor Figueroa, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced left-back has linked back up with his former side and will play for them in the upcoming 2021 MLS season.

Figueroa, who is 37 years old, has been playing in America for the past six years and is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

The Honduras international has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date.

“Maynor is the ultimate professional and a great example for all players on and off the field,” Houston Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos has said. “He is coming off another solid season and we are excited to have him back.”

Figueroa started his career in his native Honduras with spells at Victoria and Olimpia before moving to England to join Wigan Athletic in 2008. He spent six years with the Latics in the Premier League and played 200 games for the North West side, chipping in with six goals.

The full-back won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2013 before leaving that summer to join Hull City on a free transfer.

Figueroa reached the FA Cup final for the second season in a row with the Tigers but Steve Bruce’s side at the time lost to Arsenal at Wembley.

He left East Yorkshire in 2015 and has since played in America for Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo, the latter of who have re-signed him now.