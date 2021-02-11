Gillingham boss Steve Evans has said Charlton Athletic were in for Jordan Graham last month, as per a report by Kent Online.

The Addicks wanted to speak to the Gills’ chairman about potentially luring the winger to the Valley in the last transfer window.

However, Lee Bowyer’s side were not the only club interested in the 25-year-old but he stayed at Priestfield in the end.

Charlton ended up bringing in Diallang Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town instead on deadline day.

Evans has said: “There were a number of clubs that spoke about four or five of our players. Charlton were one of a handful of clubs who wanted to speak to the chairman about doing something with Jordan, but that could have been said about (Jack) Tucker, (Connor) Ogilvie and Stuart O’Keefe.”

It is no surprise to see other clubs interested in Graham with him scoring eight goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Graham started his career at Aston Villa but left for Wolves in 2014 after loan spells away from Villa Park at Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

He went on to play 20 times for Wolves’ first-team and was also shipped out on loan to Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich and Gillingham before the latter made his move permanent last year.

The wide man has become a hit with Evans’ men and they could face a battle to keep him in the long run.

