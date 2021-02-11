Speaking to BBC Sport, Exeter City star Joel Randall has said he ‘didn’t take much notice’ of January transfer speculation, but admitted links with Celtic was ‘dream stuff’.

The Grecians starlet was heavily linked with a move away from the League Two clubs in January.

Charlton Athletic showed serious interest in the 21-year-old, with Lee Bowyer confirming the club saw multiple bids for Randall turned down.

Championship outfit Swansea City were also credited with interest, as were Scottish giants Celtic. However, the January transfer window passed and the winger remained with Exeter City.

Now, with the transfer window done and dusted, Randall has opened up about the transfer speculation.

In conversation with BBC Sport, the Exeter starlet confirmed he was aware of the interest but ‘didn’t take much notice of it’. However, he did admit that seeing links with a move to Celtic was ‘dream stuff’. He said:

“I didn’t take much notice of it. The agent kept me in touch with a few things and I was aware there was some interest. But at the end of the day, I was fully committed to Exeter.

“I said to them I want to be successful this season and I was just keeping my head down, working hard to play every Saturday and Tuesday for them. So, it didn’t really bother me too much.

“Of course, seeing the Celtic shout was dream stuff really, to see that interest. But I’ve got a job to do with Exeter so I can’t let it distract me.”

Across all competitions, Randall has contributed eight goals and five assists in 28 games this season. Featuring on the left and right-wing, the youngster has shown he could go on to follow in the footsteps of previous Exeter starlets in making moves further up the football ladder.

Academy graduates Ollie Watkins and Ethan Ampadu have both gone on to play in the top flight after breaking through with the Grecians.

