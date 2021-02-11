Sunderland’s new signing Ross Stewart has ‘slipped’ in training, claims Lee Johnson, and is set to have a scan for any potential injuries.

The 24-year-old left Ross County to join Sunderland last month. He’s yet to feature in any of Johnson’s matchday squads though, and the wait for his debut could be extended by a potential injury.

Tweeting earlier today, The Chronicle’s James Hunter gave this update from Johnson’s press conference:

LJ: Ross Stewart slipped in training and suffered a setback. Not a bad setback, we hope, but a setback. He will have a scan. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) February 11, 2021

Sunderland are in action against Doncaster Rovers in League One this weekend. It’s a huge challenge for the Black Cats and a test of how far Sunderland have come under Johnson in recent weeks, with Darren Moore’s side fly high in the third-tier.

They saw their five-game win streak in League One halted by Fleetwood Town last time out. It leaves Doncaster in 5th-place of the table, just two places and seven points ahead of Sunderland in 7th.

A win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday could see Sunderland leapfrog Charlton Athletic in 6th. But Johnson looks set to pin his goal-scoring hopes on Charlie Wyke for the foreseeable future.

The 28-year-old has proved something of a saving grace for Sunderland this season – he’s on 13 League One goals so far this season having burst into life since Johnson’s arrival.

Stewart’s potential absence could pile yet more pressure on Wyke though, making a potential injury to him all the more devastating for Sunderland. Johnson will be praying that Stewart’s slip won’t prove costly and that he can kick-start his Sunderland career in the coming weeks.