Speaking on the Irish Examiner’s ‘A Footballer’s Life’ podcast, Swansea City new boy Conor Hourihane has confirmed AFC Bournemouth and ‘a few’ other clubs were interested in him in January.

Swansea City moved to add the Aston Villa ace to their midfield ranks on a temporary basis in January.

Hourihane had been struggling for game time with Dean Smith’s side, making only four Premier League appearances before his departure. Since joining, the Republic of Ireland international has shown why the Swans swooped in for a loan deal.

The 30-year-old has netted three goals in as many games, helping Steve Cooper’s side to victories over Norwich City and Rotherham United.

Given his Championship pedigree, Swansea can feel lucky to have Hourihane in their ranks. Now, it has been confirmed that they were not the only second-tier side looking to sign the midfielder in January.

Reports claimed the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Watford were both keen on Hourihane. Speaking to the ‘A Footballer’s Life’ podcast, the Villa loanee has now confirmed the Cherries’ interest, saying:

“There are a few [clubs]. Bournemouth were in there and one or two others.

“Probably the position in the league they’re in,” Hourihane said when asked why he chose Swansea City.

“They’re up there, pushing for promotion. I spoke to the manager three or four times and it would have taken a good move and a bit of convincing to move.

“But speaking to him made my decision very easy. He was fantastic over the phone and has been fantastic since I arrived. I’ve definitely made the right choice.”

Hourihane has experience of winning promotion to the Premier League, starring in Aston Villa’s 2018/19 campaign. He netted eight goals and laid on 12 assists in 46 games as Dean Smith’s side returned to the top flight through the play-offs.

Now, the midfielder will be hoping to help fire the Swans back to the Premier League. As it stands, Cooper’s side sit in 3rd place, two points behind Norwich with a game in hand.

Did Hourihane make the right decision in joining Swansea City?