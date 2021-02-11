Liam Kelly was once again instrumental for new loan side Motherwell, as he kept a first clean sheet for the Scottish Premiership outfit in their 1-0 triumph away to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Joining Motherwell in January for the remainder of 2020/21, the 25-year-old has gone on to establish himself as the number one stopper for the Steelmen featuring in seven matches thus far. Departing Loftus Road in order to secure frequent first-team football, Kelly will be hoping his exploits can land him with an outside chance of working his way into the Scotland squad for the upcoming European Championships, which are set to commence in the summer.

The Scotsman was of course a regular between the sticks for the QPR last season, as he went on to make 19 Sky Bet English Championship appearances for his parent club whilst keeping three clean sheets in the process. Starting his career at Rangers, Kelly has also plied his trade for East Fife and Livingston before making the move to London with Queens Park Rangers at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Renowned for his shot-stopping ability and relatively tidy ball control for a goalkeeper, Kelly is highly thought of in his homeland and will utilise his spell at Motherwell to try and force his way back into Mark Warburton’s plans for the 2021/22 calendar year.

For now, the 58-year-old Warburton will turn all of his attention towards Saturday’s trip to Rotherham, as he looks to preserve the Hoops’ English second-tier status and avoid being drawn into a relegation battle.