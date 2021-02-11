QPR fans have called for Bristol City striker Nahki Wells to ‘return home’, after the 30-year-old was hounded on Twitter following last night’s performance.

Wells was taken away from his loan spell at QPR to be sold to Bristol City midway through the last season. He’d scored 13 goals in 26 Championship outings for QPR that campaign, but has only netted 11 in the league for Bristol City.

He started up front in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in the FA Cup last night. But it was another tough outing for the Bermuda striker, who’s since come under the limelight at Bristol City.

Robins fans haven’t been impressed with him this season. He’s scored six goals in 28 Championship outings so far and having seen the tweets last night, QPR fans have jumped to his defence.

They’d love to have him back at the club for next season, with the potential of striking partnership of him and Charlie Austin getting some excited.

See what these QPR fans have had to say on Wells this morning:

Feel a bit sorry for Nahki Wells reading all this stuff from Bristol City. I don’t think he ever wanted to leave us, he seemed really happy at QPR #comehomeNahki 💙 — Lu (@Lucille_24) February 11, 2021

Nahki Wells is receiving so much abuse from Bristol City fans, shocking to see. Everyone knows how good he is at this level ⚽️ Pack your bags and get back down to London where you’re loved, Chaz and Wells upfront next season… we can dream 💙🤍@nahkiwells#QPR pic.twitter.com/y5HT2PbiPA — UpTheRs (@UpTheRs) February 11, 2021

we miss you @nahkiwells ❤️ don’t get how bristol city fans can abuse this lad. they don’t know what they have. every #qpr fan would take him back in a heart beat. — The W12 post. (@PostW12) February 11, 2021