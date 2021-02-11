QPR fans have called for Bristol City striker Nahki Wells to ‘return home’, after the 30-year-old was hounded on Twitter following last night’s performance.

Wells was taken away from his loan spell at QPR to be sold to Bristol City midway through the last season. He’d scored 13 goals in 26 Championship outings for QPR that campaign, but has only netted 11 in the league for Bristol City.

He started up front in the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in the FA Cup last night. But it was another tough outing for the Bermuda striker, who’s since come under the limelight at Bristol City.

Robins fans haven’t been impressed with him this season. He’s scored six goals in 28 Championship outings so far and having seen the tweets last night, QPR fans have jumped to his defence.

They’d love to have him back at the club for next season, with the potential of striking partnership of him and Charlie Austin getting some excited.

See what these QPR fans have had to say on Wells this morning: