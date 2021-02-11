Speaking to the Irish Examiner’s ‘A Footballer’s Life’ podcast, Swansea City loan man Conor Hourihane has refused to be drawn on his future with parent club Aston Villa.

The Republic of Ireland international left Villa Park on loan in search of game time in January.

Swansea City moved to bring Hourihane in, further bolstering their midfield ranks. Following his move to the Liberty Stadium, the 30-year-old has netted three goals in as many Championship games.

His contributions have helped Steve Cooper’s side make it eight without a defeat in the league as they hunt promotion from the second tier.

Now, Hourihane has been discussing his future with parent club Aston Villa.

Question marks surround the Swansea City loan man’s future at the club and now, speaking to the ‘A Footballer’s Life’ podcast, Hourihane refused to be drawn on his situation with Villa, saying:

“Time will tell, I’m not sure. I’m not really thinking too far ahead. I know this is the right thing for me – playing, playing well. Let’s see what happens over the coming months.

“Villa is a fantastic club. I’ve been there four years – it’s such a fantastic club, great setup, huge football club – but they are moving on as well a little bit and going to a level where, maybe, the club feels is past my level.

“That’s their opinion so we’ll just see what happens come the summer.”

Hourihane has spent the last four years of his career on the books at Aston Villa. The midfielder has featured 150 times for the club, chipping in with 29 goals and 23 assists for the Villans.

The former Barnsley man played an important role in their return to the Premier League but has found his game time more limited following their promotion to the top flight.

With his contract expiring in 2022 and his Swansea loan going well, it will be interesting to see how Hourihane’s situation pans out this summer.