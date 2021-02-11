On loan Walsall winger Tyreik Wright is being monitored by Everton and Celtic, with his Aston Villa contract due to expire at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Renowned for his pace and trickery, the Irishman joined the Saddlers in the January transfer window and has went on to make an instant impact, registering two assists in his first two appearances for his new employers.

Interestingly a move to Celtic may be far more financially viable. Due to the cross-border legislation in place, Scottish clubs only need to pay minor training compensation fees. This is opposed to the far larger player developmental fees that domestic English clubs need to stump up in order to acquire young talent, this may see the Scottish Premiership champions making an approach before too long.

Excitingly, this reported interest in the 19-year-old will benefit Walsall during his loan spell at the Banks’s Stadium. Undoubtedly, Wright will be looking to excite any prospective onlookers by raising his performance on a weekly basis, in order to prove his appetite to ply his trade at the top level. If his start to life in the West Midlands is anything to go by, Saddlers fans can anticipate an impressive haul of goal contributions between now and the conclusion of the season.

Walsall currently find themselves in 11th place in the Sky Bet League Two table and they will be hoping that Wright can play an influential role in propelling Walsall into play-off contention in their remaining 22 league fixtures in 2020/21.