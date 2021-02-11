Northampton Town are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Keith Curle, who was sacked yesterday.

The Cobblers have a big decision to make as to who to choose as their next manager.

One name they should look at is Paul Heckingbottom, who is currently in charge of Sheffield United’s Under-23’s.

He has managed in the Football League before and may feel he has a point to prove as a manager.



Heckingbottom did an impressive job during his time in charge of Barnsley and guided them to promotion to the Championship in 2016. He also won the Football League Trophy in the same season, which was the Tykes’ first cup final victory since 1912.

His side then finished 14th in the Championship in his full year at that level before Leeds United lured him away from Oakwell.

Heckingbottom’s time at Elland Road didn’t work out and he was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018. His brief tenure at Leeds may have tarnished his reputation and his most recent stint at Hibs also ended in the sack as well.



He is back coaching at Sheffield United but a move to Northampton, Chris Wilder’s former club, would be a good opportunity for Heckingbottom to get back into the game as a number one.

The Cobblers are an attractive proposition for available managers and they will weigh up their options over the coming months. Heckingbottom is certainly a name they could look at.



Should Northampton look at Heckingbottom?