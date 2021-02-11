Bristol Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Tisdale.

The Pirates have a big decision to make as to who to turn to as their new boss.

One name they should look at is Nigel Adkins, who has been available since parting company with Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Adkins, who is 55 years old, is a vastly experienced manager and has overseen over 500 games as a manager to date.

Read: Five candidates for the Bristol Rovers job

He did a decent job during his last managerial spell at Hull after taking over at the KCOM Stadium in December 2017 when the Tigers were in a relegation battle in the Championship.

He steadied the ship to keep them up that year. His side then flirted with the Play-Offs in his only full season there before eventually finishing a creditable 13th place.

Adkins’ managed Scunthorpe United from 2006 to 2010 and guided to the Iron to two promotions from League One during that time.

He then moved onto Southampton ten years ago and won back-to-back promotions with the Saints from the third tier to the Premier League. However, he was harshly sacked by them and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino in January 2013.

Read: Hull City’s hopes of signing loan duo rise

His following spells at Reading and Sheffield United didn’t go to plan but Adkins reinstated his reputation at Hull.

Bristol Rovers are in need of a new direction with Ben Garner and Tisdale’s spells not working out. Adkins would be ideal but would he drop to League One?

Should Bristol Rovers look at Adkins?