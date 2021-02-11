Norwich City are reportedly open to selling Emiliano Buendia to Arsenal this summer for the right price, according to Football London.

Buendia has been one of the star players in the Sky Bet Championship, notching seven goals and seven assists in 22 league fixtures this season. Arsenal are said to have been monitoring his situation for quite some time, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta believing he could be a trustworthy long-term option on the right-hand side of midfield for the Premier League giants.

Arsenal were indeed attracted to the prospect of bringing the 24-year-old to London in the January transfer window. However, the Canaries stood firm as they look to maintain the core of their squad who are expected to be amongst the favourites for automatic promotion berths come May.

The Norwich City hierarchy may bank on a return to top-flight football to try and convince their key players to stay put at Carrow Road beyond this campaign. Guaranteed to be one of the first names on the team-sheet at the Norfolk club, Buendia may believe his current employers provide the best platform to showcase his talents on a global scale moving forward.

Undoubtedly, the Canaries would be able to command a sizeable fee for their prize asset should any approach from Arsenal materialise. Reported by the Sun Newspaper, Norwich City could receive up to £40 million for the former Getafe man, which would represent an outstanding profit on the £1.35 million Norwich City shelled out for Buendia in 2018.