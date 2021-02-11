Blackburn Rovers reporter Rich Sharpe believes that Adam Armstrong’s transfer value could ‘rapidly decrease’ if he doesn’t sign an extended contract before the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers’ 18-goal man has been their star of the show this season, but he’s a rumoured target of West Ham. David Moyes’ side were reported to have considered an £8million swoop for the striker last month, who Rovers feel is worth closer to £10million.

With his contract out in 2022, Armstrong’s position at Blackburn could quickly become a contested one. Writing for Lancashire Telegraph, Rich Sharpe outlined the ‘pressing’ issue of payer contacts at Ewood Park, having had this to say on Armstrong:

“Very pressing, especially as our prized asset Mr Armstrong is one of them and if he doesn’t sign a new deal within the next six months his potential value will rapidly decrease.”

With 18 goals in all competitions this season – 17 in the Championship – Armstrong has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers.

He’s already surpassed his Championship tally of 16 from the previous season and now looks set for the Premier League in the near future.

But the 24-year-old is in a contested position given his expiring deal at Rovers – a lengthy renewal would likely implement a buy-out clause, but should that be much higher than his current value of near £10million then it could deter a lot of potential buyers, subsequently seeing Armstrong miss out on his Premier League move.

Tony Mowbray is likely coming to terms with the fact that he’ll have to sell Armstrong at some point – most likely in the summer. But he and the board will be desperate to get as much money out of it as possible and so they need to handle his contract situation correctly.

How they do that remains to be seen. West Ham could quickly lose interest if he’s going to cost a lot more than £10million, but failing to secure a new deal could see Rovers forced to sell on the cheap.